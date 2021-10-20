Upwork (UPWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Upwork has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.010-$0.030 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.050-$0.070 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $53,531.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,406 shares of company stock worth $2,963,477 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

