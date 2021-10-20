Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.90

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 196237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $914.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,220 shares of company stock worth $289,072. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,669 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

