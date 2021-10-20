Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Royalty traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 69749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $501.55 million and a P/E ratio of -547.00.

About Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

