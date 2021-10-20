Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $6.99. Urban One shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 120,642 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $346.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

