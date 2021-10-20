UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $3.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $55.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

