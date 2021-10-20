Urus (URUS) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00191270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

