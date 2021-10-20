US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,977 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of US Foods worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -373.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

