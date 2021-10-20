USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $6.80. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 16,168 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in USD Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in USD Partners by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in USD Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

