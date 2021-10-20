USDJ Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00067158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00101287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.11 or 0.99837446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.69 or 0.06115331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020581 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

