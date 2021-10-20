USDK 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $184.41 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $184.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00067638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,959.61 or 0.99952450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,170.60 or 0.06417250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00022322 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

