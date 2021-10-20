UTU Protocol (UTU) Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $3.22 million and $139,501.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00040424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00186906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00092520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

