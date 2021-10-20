Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano Sells 4,045 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $64,841.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UTZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 280,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,348. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

