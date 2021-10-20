Vaccitech plc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 27th (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech’s (NASDAQ:VACC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 27th. Vaccitech had issued 6,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of VACC stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
