Vaccitech plc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 27th (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech’s (NASDAQ:VACC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 27th. Vaccitech had issued 6,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of VACC stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

