Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $26.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $27.03 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $15.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $101.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.59 billion to $102.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

