Validity (VAL) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market cap of $30.51 million and $15.35 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.90 or 0.00010430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.67 or 0.00434716 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,423,177 coins and its circulating supply is 4,420,984 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

