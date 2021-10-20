Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.600-$11.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.60-$11.10 EPS.
Shares of VMI stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.68. 66,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.65. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $137.72 and a one year high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.33.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
Read More: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.