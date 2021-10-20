Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

VMI traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $245.96. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.43 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

