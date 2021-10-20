Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-$11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.75. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.600-$11.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.33.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.68. The company had a trading volume of 66,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $137.72 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

