Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 17.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shot up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $41.48. 2,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 52,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
