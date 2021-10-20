Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 17.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shot up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $41.48. 2,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 52,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

