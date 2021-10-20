VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 123,936 shares.The stock last traded at $51.06 and had previously closed at $51.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after buying an additional 1,073,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after buying an additional 694,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

