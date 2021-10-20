Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 2.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.65. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.