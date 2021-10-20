Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Boosted by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 2.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.63. 3,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $328.09.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

