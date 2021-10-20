Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Asset Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,216,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,784,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.46. 39,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

