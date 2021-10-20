Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 4,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,778. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.