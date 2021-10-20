Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,455 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $65,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 243,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

