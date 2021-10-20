Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 8.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. 250,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

