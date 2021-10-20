Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 131,849 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.39% of Selective Insurance Group worth $457,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

