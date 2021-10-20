Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 81,166 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.40% of SailPoint Technologies worth $443,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

SAIL opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

