Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.48% of First Citizens BancShares worth $447,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $834.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.75 and a 12-month high of $915.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.