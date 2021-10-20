Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.21% of Lazard worth $437,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lazard by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

