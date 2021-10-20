Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.06% of FTI Consulting worth $424,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 152,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,417,000.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.78.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

