Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 232,075 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.52% of Resideo Technologies worth $455,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE:REZI opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

