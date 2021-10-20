Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 293,537 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.38% of Under Armour worth $423,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Under Armour by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 66,101 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.