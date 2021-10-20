Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 37,814 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.50% of Houlihan Lokey worth $418,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 405,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

HLI opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $104.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

