Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 990,510 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.17% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $443,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $47,400,937.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,400,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 69,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,672,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,285,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,905,585 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 302.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

