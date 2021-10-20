Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.31% of Shake Shack worth $418,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

