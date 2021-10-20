Vanguard Group Inc. Has $425.81 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.08% of Open Text worth $425,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Open Text by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

