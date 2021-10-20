Vanguard Group Inc. Has $433.87 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.37% of Trupanion worth $433,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion stock opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,862. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

