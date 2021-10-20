Vanguard Group Inc. Has $437.45 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.97% of Avnet worth $437,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

