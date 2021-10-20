Vanguard Group Inc. Has $438.14 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.97% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $438,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

Shares of AEM opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

