Vanguard Group Inc. Has $439.59 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $439,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE CW opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

