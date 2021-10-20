Vanguard Group Inc. Has $440.58 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.86% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $440,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

