Vanguard Group Inc. Has $449.89 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.19% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $449,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

OLLI stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,762 shares of company stock worth $3,490,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

