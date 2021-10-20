Vanguard Group Inc. Has $457.82 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,974,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.55% of Qurate Retail worth $457,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 603.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 191,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

