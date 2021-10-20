Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.94% of Crane worth $430,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crane by 941.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Crane by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

