Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 753,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.49% of Umpqua worth $426,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after buying an additional 1,959,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Umpqua by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $12,501,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Umpqua by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 698,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.