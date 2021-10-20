Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,387,502 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.53% of The AZEK worth $428,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The AZEK by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after buying an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,464,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 278,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -449.82 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

