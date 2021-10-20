Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 202,162 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.49% of Beam Therapeutics worth $442,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 370.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 51.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAM opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

