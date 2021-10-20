Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 22,372 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.21% of Novanta worth $439,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta stock opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $168.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

