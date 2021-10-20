Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 32,568 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.80% of CONMED worth $432,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 1,290.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.09.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.